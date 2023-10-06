Missouri State Parks light up October with spooky stargazing, hootenannies, pumpkin hunts and ghastly stories

Saturday, Oct. 21: Historical Haunts at the Homestead at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

Join the team at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site for an evening of storytelling and history! The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with local favorite storytellers Mike and Nancee Micham, collectively known as “EznDil,” as they share family-friendly spooky stories. This hour-long program will take place at the picnic shelter, located near the site office. At 7 p.m., visitors can stroll the lantern-lit gravel path to the historic cemeteries and the Boone home to learn how residents dealt with death and the loss of loved ones. As limited seating is available, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a flashlight and to dress for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. For more information, call the park office at 417-751-3266. Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located at 7850 N. State Highway V in Ash Grove.