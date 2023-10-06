Missouri State Parks light up October with spooky stargazing, hootenannies, pumpkin hunts and ghastly stories

From thrills and chills to treats and eats, you can find all sorts of fun Halloween activities at Missouri state parks and historic sites.
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Spooktacular at Meramec State Park
Meramec State Park will host its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 21. Meramec State Park is located at 115 Meramec Park Drive in Sullivan. All events take place in the field across from the check-in booth unless otherwise noted.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Coloring Contest.
- 1:30 p.m. – Scavenger Hunt.
- 2-4 p.m. – Naturalist Station.
- 4 p.m. – Jack-o-lantern Contest. Pumpkins due at 4 p.m.
- 5-7 p.m. – Trick-or-Treating. Campground roads closed from 4:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. – Movie. Meet in the field across from shower house 1.
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Pomme de Terror at Hermitage Area Campground at Pomme de Terre State Park
Join in the fun for a full day of events. Pomme de Terre State Park is located in Hermitage. For more information on the day’s events, contact the park office at 417-852-4291.
- 11 a.m. – Halloween Safety with Park Ranger Wright.
- 11:30 a.m. – Lunch available for purchase at the Hermitage Store.
- 12:30 p.m. – Howl-o-ween Pooch Parade.
- 1:30 p.m. – Screams in the Night with Naturalist Chuck Crompton.
- 2 p.m. – Pumpkin Carving Contest.
- 2:30 p.m. – Fear Factor.
- 4 p.m. – Costume Contest.
- 4:30-6:30 p.m. – Trick-or-treating through the Campground.
- 7 p.m. – Camp-o-Ween Decorating Contest.
- 7:30 p.m. – Movie, Popcorn and Hot Chocolate.
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Historical Haunts at the Homestead at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site
Join the team at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site for an evening of storytelling and history! The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with local favorite storytellers Mike and Nancee Micham, collectively known as “EznDil,” as they share family-friendly spooky stories. This hour-long program will take place at the picnic shelter, located near the site office. At 7 p.m., visitors can stroll the lantern-lit gravel path to the historic cemeteries and the Boone home to learn how residents dealt with death and the loss of loved ones. As limited seating is available, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a flashlight and to dress for the weather. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. For more information, call the park office at 417-751-3266. Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located at 7850 N. State Highway V in Ash Grove.
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Spooking up the Park at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park
The crew at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park invites the public to the 3rd annual Spooking up the Park Halloween event. The park is located at 32146 N. Highway 122 in Miami, Missouri. The schedule is as follows:
- 2-4 p.m. – Crafts.
- 2-3:30 p.m. – Costume Contest registration. Judging starts at 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. – Trick or treating begins.
- 5 p.m. – Haunted Hike for families with small children.
- 6:30 p.m. – Haunted Hike for others. This will continue throughout the evening in 20-30 minute rotations.
- 7 p.m. – Campfire Stories begin.
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Halloween Spooktacular: Space Wars at Cuivre River State Park
Join the quest to train the next generation of protectors of nature at Cuivre River State Park’s Space Wars! Our wild places are being invaded and we need your help. During their “training,” participants will learn from the masters of protecting nature and complete challenges that will teach valuable skills that all nature protectors need. Train with a light sword, learn how to start a fire, defeat alien plants, visit the Nature Café for a snack, and more. Space is limited and timed entry is required. Visitors should meet at Camp Sherwood at 10 a.m. or noon for this family-friendly event that is appropriate for all ages. To register, click or tap this link and search for “Cuivre.” Registered campers will enjoy an evening of trick or treating in the campground, a campsite decorating contest, and a costume contest. Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147 in Troy.
Event schedule:
- 5:00 p.m.: Trick or treating
- 7:00 p.m.: Costume contest – Age groups will be 0-5 years, 6-11 years, 12-17 years, and 18 years and up. Campsite decorating contest winners will be announced after; one winner each in basic, electric, and full hookup.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Fall Fun Event at Wallace State Park
Join the Wallace State Park team for their annual Fall Fun Event. Meet at the campground amphitheater for all programs. Contestants are reminded to keep decorations family-friendly and safe for people and wildlife. Visitors are encouraged to walk through the campgrounds from 7 to 9 p.m. Park team members will serve treats to everyone. Wallace State Park is located at 10621 NE Highway 121 in Cameron. The day’s activities are:
- 10 a.m. – Find the Pumpkin!
- 1 p.m. – “The Day Shift.”
- 7 p.m. – Halloween Campsite Decorating and Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest judging and awards.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Halloween in the Park at Echo Bluff State Park
Come out to Echo Bluff State Park for a fun-filled afternoon and evening of spooky and exciting activities. Grab-n-go craft bags will be available across from the Check Station starting at 2 p.m., while supplies last. All campers participating in the camper decorating contest and everyone participating in the cabin door decorating contest must turn forms into the check station no later than 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., the trick-or-treating parade begins at the cemetery. The day’s final event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the fire pit across from the check station, where contest winners will be announced. The night program will follow. Guests are invited to bring a chair, candy, and a good campfire story to tell. If guests have musical instruments, they are encouraged to bring those to play. Echo Bluff State Park is located at 35244 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence.
- Saturday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 29: Babler’s Halloween Weekend at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park
Join the Halloween weekend celebration! Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Drive in Wildwood. On Saturday, the fun starts in the park’s visitor center.
- 10 a.m. – Crawling Creepers.
- 2 p.m. – Slither Me Timbers.
- 4-8 p.m. – Trick-or-treating at the Visitor Center.
- 8 p.m. – Any camper wanting to participate in the Halloween decorating contest will be rated by a panel of judges.
- On Sunday, meet in the visitor center at 10 a.m. for a program about bats, Missouri’s only flying mammal.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Halloween Hootenanny at Washington State Park
Come out to Washington State Park for the Halloween Hootenanny. The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a breakfast fundraiser, followed by games and crafts, a raffle, a costume contest, a campsite-decorating contest, and trick-or-treating. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington State Park. More information is available by calling 636-586-5768. Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Spooktacular Stargazing at Thousand Hills State Park
Come out to Thousand Hills State Park and explore the night sky. Park team members, along with Truman State University faculty and Adair County Public Library representatives, will be on hand to help guests learn about the night sky. Several telescopes will be set up, but everyone is welcome to bring their own telescopes, chairs, and binoculars. The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the park’s Point Shelter. Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Halloween Hike at Stockton State Park Meet at the park’s Nyblad Trail trailhead in the East Campground at 7 p.m. for a guided night hike. Guests will begin prowling down Nyblad Trail while learning how to call for owls. At the end of the trail in the West Campground, hikers can choose to continue through the West Campground to admire the decorated campsites or to follow park team members back down the trail to the East Campground. Lanterns will be available for those who do not bring flashlights. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is not available at the trailhead but is available at the shower houses and near the duplexes. Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville.
- Saturday, Oct. 28: Public Halloween event at St. Francois State Park Everyone is invited to partake in some Halloween fun starting at 5 p.m. with a costume contest. At 6:30 p.m., members of the public can start trick-or-treating in the park campground until 8 p.m. The best-decorated campsite award will be announced at 8 p.m. St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N in Bonne Terre.
For detailed information on any of these activities, visit the events section of the Missouri State Parks website. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit this link on the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.