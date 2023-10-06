Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin flushing water system on October 10

Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) has announced that its staff will commence flushing the water distribution system starting Tuesday, October 10, 2023. This maintenance activity is scheduled to continue for the subsequent two weeks.

The initial phase of the flushing will target areas east of the Railroad tracks, extending to Hwy 65. This flushing is a semi-annual mandate, forming an integral part of the water treatment process.

TMU emphasizes that this routine maintenance is important in enhancing the quality of the drinking water provided to the residents, however, during the flushing hours, which are set from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., residents might observe some discoloration in the water.

To address this, TMU advises residents to run their taps for a brief duration to ensure water clarity, especially before undertaking laundry tasks. Alternatively, they can opt to wait until after the designated flushing hours. Additionally, some areas might experience reduced water pressure intermittently.

For any queries or concerns regarding the flushing process, residents can reach out to the Water Treatment Plant at 660-359-3211.