Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the arrest of Charles D. Hoffman, a 27-year-old man from Trenton, Missouri, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 8:45 PM. Hoffman was taken into custody on multiple charges.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hoffman was charged with two offenses. The first charge pertained to failing to place his vehicle, which was not in motion, as near the right-hand side of the roadway as practical. The second charge was the more serious offense of felony driving while intoxicated (DWI) – alcohol – as a habitual offender.

Following the arrest, Hoffman was transferred to the custody of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, where he was later released.

