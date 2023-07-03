Trenton, Princeton and Jamesport set for fireworks displays Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Local News July 3, 2023
Tonight, Trenton will host its community fireworks display at the fairground area near the Rock Barn. The display is set to commence at approximately 9:30 p.m. or at dusk. The support of the community through donations has made it possible to finance this fireworks show in Trenton.

In accordance with local regulations, fireworks may be legally discharged within Trenton’s city limits today starting from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Additionally, on Independence Day, the time frame for fireworks discharge has been extended by two hours, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 midnight. It is important to note that bottle rockets and sky lanterns are prohibited from being discharged within Trenton’s city limits.

Princeton will also host its fireworks display tomorrow night, Tuesday. Similarly, the Jamesport fireworks show is scheduled for Wednesday night. However, due to the excessively dry ground conditions one week ago, Chillicothe made the decision to postpone its fireworks display. A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.

