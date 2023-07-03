Rural Jamesport resident faces multiple charges following arrest in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rural Jamesport resident, who was arrested in Trenton, faces two felony counts and one misdemeanor count in Grundy County.

Brenda Sue Periman, 41 years old, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine. Periman is also charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked license.

Periman was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Thursday while driving on West Crowder Road. The warrant was served on Friday. Periman is scheduled to appear on July 11th in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Periman has two prior drug convictions. One occurred in August 2017 in Adair County, and the other took place in May 2019 in Daviess County. Information also indicates a Livingston County Circuit Court conviction for driving with a revoked license in September 2021.

