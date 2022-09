Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County.

Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.

Hanna was processed at the Sullivan County Jail in Milan before being released.