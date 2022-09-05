Obituary & Services: Judith Ann Dierling

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

Judy was born August 17, 1949, in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.

Judy is survived by two children, Barbara and husband Bobby Summers of Greentop, Missouri, and Michael and wife Gentri Dierling of Kirksville, Missouri. Beloved grandchildren, Garrett and Wyatt Summers, Amber, Maverick, Vada, and Nickolas Dierling; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Judy started school in La Plata, then her family moved to Novinger, where she graduated high school. Later in life, she studied and received her paralegal certificate. She was a former 4-H leader who taught the children ceramics class. Judy was a member of the New Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Greentop. Judy had a big heart and would do anything for the people she cared about. She also loved reading books, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services for Judy will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening, at the funeral home in Green City.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the New Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.