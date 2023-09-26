Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 24 and September 26, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported nine arrests in North Missouri spanning from September 24 to September 26, 2023. The reasons for these arrests range from health safety building code warrants to driving while intoxicated and felony charges.
The following details provide a comprehensive list of the individuals arrested, grouped by county:
BUCHANAN County
- KECK, SCOTT M
- Age: 50
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St Joseph, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 11:02 AM
- Charges:
- Health Safety Building Code Warrant – St Joseph PD
- Failed to Register Motor Vehicle
- No Seat Belt
- Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: Bondable
CLINTON County
- WALKUP, JOSHUA C
- Age: 39
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Saint Joseph, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 12:56 PM
- Charge: Misdemeanor – DWI
- Held At: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: 12 Hr Hold
- HALLBERG, JR, SCOTT L
- Age: 36
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Cameron, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023, 6:37 PM
- Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor
- Held At: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: 12 Hr Hold
CALDWELL County
- HULTMAN, CHASE M
- Age: 20
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Clive, IA
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 8:22 PM
- Charges:
- Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated
- Careless and Imprudent Driving
- Held At: Caldwell County Detention Center
- Release Info: 24 Hr Hold
HARRISON County
- TUTTLE, KEVIN A
- Age: 34
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Creston, IA
- Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023, 2:14 AM
- Charges:
- Worth County Misdemeanor Warrant – FTA – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility
- Nodaway County Misdemeanor Warrant – FTA – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility
- Held At: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: Bondable
SULLIVAN County
- CLARK, ADRIAN S
- Age: 37
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Milan, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 1:10 AM
- Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – First
- Held At: Sullivan County
- Release Info: Released
ADAIR County
- CLAIR, JASON T
- Age: 44
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kirksville, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 3:45 PM
- Charges:
- Felony – Probation and Parole Warrant
- Felony – No Valid Operator’s License
- No Registration
- No Insurance
- Held At: Adair County Jail
- Release Info: No Bond
- RICE, MATTHEW R
- Age: 27
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Kirksville, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 7:53 PM
- Charges:
- Felony Stealing – 4th Offense
- Felony Driving While Revoked
- Held At: Adair County Jail
- Release Info: 24 Hr Hold
SCHUYLER County
- MARZULLO, ASHLEY M
- Age: 33
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Worthington, MO
- Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023, 3:45 PM
- Charge: Felony – Probation and Parole Warrant
- Held At: Adair County
- Release Info: No Bond