Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between September 24 and September 26, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported nine arrests in North Missouri spanning from September 24 to September 26, 2023. The reasons for these arrests range from health safety building code warrants to driving while intoxicated and felony charges.

The following details provide a comprehensive list of the individuals arrested, grouped by county:

BUCHANAN County

KECK, SCOTT M Age: 50 Gender: Male City/State: St Joseph, MO Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 11:02 AM Charges: Health Safety Building Code Warrant – St Joseph PD Failed to Register Motor Vehicle No Seat Belt Held At: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable



CLINTON County

WALKUP, JOSHUA C Age: 39 Gender: Male City/State: Saint Joseph, MO Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 12:56 PM Charge: Misdemeanor – DWI Held At: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 12 Hr Hold

HALLBERG, JR, SCOTT L Age: 36 Gender: Male City/State: Cameron, MO Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023, 6:37 PM Charge: DWI – Misdemeanor Held At: Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 12 Hr Hold



CALDWELL County

HULTMAN, CHASE M Age: 20 Gender: Male City/State: Clive, IA Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 8:22 PM Charges: Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated Careless and Imprudent Driving Held At: Caldwell County Detention Center Release Info: 24 Hr Hold



HARRISON County

TUTTLE, KEVIN A Age: 34 Gender: Male City/State: Creston, IA Date of Arrest: 09/26/2023, 2:14 AM Charges: Worth County Misdemeanor Warrant – FTA – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility Nodaway County Misdemeanor Warrant – FTA – Owner Operates Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility Held At: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable



SULLIVAN County

CLARK, ADRIAN S Age: 37 Gender: Male City/State: Milan, MO Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 1:10 AM Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – First Held At: Sullivan County Release Info: Released



ADAIR County

CLAIR, JASON T Age: 44 Gender: Male City/State: Kirksville, MO Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 3:45 PM Charges: Felony – Probation and Parole Warrant Felony – No Valid Operator’s License No Registration No Insurance Held At: Adair County Jail Release Info: No Bond

RICE, MATTHEW R Age: 27 Gender: Male City/State: Kirksville, MO Date of Arrest: 09/24/2023, 7:53 PM Charges: Felony Stealing – 4th Offense Felony Driving While Revoked Held At: Adair County Jail Release Info: 24 Hr Hold



SCHUYLER County

MARZULLO, ASHLEY M Age: 33 Gender: Female City/State: Worthington, MO Date of Arrest: 09/25/2023, 3:45 PM Charge: Felony – Probation and Parole Warrant Held At: Adair County Release Info: No Bond



