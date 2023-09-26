Winston woman injured after being rear-ended on Interstate 35 ramp to Highway 152

A two-vehicle collision occurred on the Interstate 35 ramp to Highway 152 on September 25, 2023, at approximately 5:28 p.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to Corporal J.D. Hall, a 1999 Ford F250, driven by Hunter J. Strahl, 29, of Holt, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai, also traveling northbound, was stopped at a red light at the time of the collision.

Both vehicles sustained damage, with the Ford F250 having minor damages and the Hyundai Elantra having moderate damages. Both vehicles were driven from the scene post-incident.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, Tracy L. Eiken, 53, of Winston, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. She was transported to KU Medical Center by private vehicle for medical attention. Both Strahl and Eiken were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

 

