Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between August 20 and August 22, 2023

Local News August 22, 2023 KTTN News
Mo Highway Patrol Car (MSHP)
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across various counties, including Holt, Andrew, Daviess, Marion, and Sullivan counties. The arrests were made for a range of offenses, from exceeding posted speed limits to felony possession of controlled substances from August 20 – August 22, 2023.

Holt County

  • GISUBIZO, EMMANUEL, 22, Male, Omaha, NE
    • Charges: #1 Exceeded Posted Speed Limit by 20-25 mph, #2 Misdemeanor – DWI
    • Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office
    • Release Info: 12 hr hold
  • PIERCE, NICKOLAS A, 29, Male, Independence, MO
    • Charges: 1. Clay Co SO Misdemeanor Warrants – Traffic
    • Where Held: Holt Co SO
    • Release Info: Bondable

Andrew County

  • MARISCAL, NAOMI N, 39, Female, Savannah, MO
    • Charges: #1 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Heroin, #2 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, #3 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Misdemeanor, #4 Speed, #5 Failed to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, #6 No Insurance
    • Where Held: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: 24 hr hold

Daviess County

  • STRINGFELLOW, SAMANTHA M, 44, Female, Gower, MO
    • Charges: 1. DWI – Felony, 2. Driving While Suspended/Revoked, 3. Lane Violation
    • Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
    • Release Info: 24 hr hold
  • MONTENEGRO, EVELYN D, 27, Female, Aurora, IL
    • Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Traveling Wrong Direction on Divided Highway, #3 No Insurance
    • Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
    • Release Info: 24 hr hold
  • HUBBARD, MALVIN R, 76, Male, Kansas City, MO
    • Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Failure to Drive Within Single Lane, #3 No Valid License
    • Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
    • Release Info: 12 hr hold

Marion County

  • BILLINGS, WILLIAM L, 47, Male, Hannibal, MO
    • Charges: 1) Felony DWI-Persistent Offender, 2) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash, 3) Careless and Imprudent Driving
    • Where Held: Ralls County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: Released

Sullivan County

  • SMEATHERS, SARAH J, 44, Female, Green City, MO
    • Charges: 1) Felony DWI, 2) Speeding, 3) Driving While Revoked 1st Offense, 4) No Insurance
    • Where Held: Sullivan County Jail
    • Release Info: Released
  • BRUMMIT, ASHLYNN K, 19, Female, Green City, MO
    • Charges: 1) Felony – Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Physical Injury, 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash, 3) Minor in Possession of Alcohol
    • Where Held: Sullivan County Jail
    • Release Info: Released

This information is provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is for public awareness. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

Post Views: 1,609
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com