Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between August 20 and August 22, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across various counties, including Holt, Andrew, Daviess, Marion, and Sullivan counties. The arrests were made for a range of offenses, from exceeding posted speed limits to felony possession of controlled substances from August 20 – August 22, 2023.
Holt County
- GISUBIZO, EMMANUEL, 22, Male, Omaha, NE
- Charges: #1 Exceeded Posted Speed Limit by 20-25 mph, #2 Misdemeanor – DWI
- Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
- PIERCE, NICKOLAS A, 29, Male, Independence, MO
- Charges: 1. Clay Co SO Misdemeanor Warrants – Traffic
- Where Held: Holt Co SO
- Release Info: Bondable
Andrew County
- MARISCAL, NAOMI N, 39, Female, Savannah, MO
- Charges: #1 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Heroin, #2 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, #3 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Misdemeanor, #4 Speed, #5 Failed to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, #6 No Insurance
- Where Held: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: 24 hr hold
Daviess County
- STRINGFELLOW, SAMANTHA M, 44, Female, Gower, MO
- Charges: 1. DWI – Felony, 2. Driving While Suspended/Revoked, 3. Lane Violation
- Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 24 hr hold
- MONTENEGRO, EVELYN D, 27, Female, Aurora, IL
- Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Traveling Wrong Direction on Divided Highway, #3 No Insurance
- Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 24 hr hold
- HUBBARD, MALVIN R, 76, Male, Kansas City, MO
- Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Failure to Drive Within Single Lane, #3 No Valid License
- Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 12 hr hold
Marion County
- BILLINGS, WILLIAM L, 47, Male, Hannibal, MO
- Charges: 1) Felony DWI-Persistent Offender, 2) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash, 3) Careless and Imprudent Driving
- Where Held: Ralls County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: Released
Sullivan County
- SMEATHERS, SARAH J, 44, Female, Green City, MO
- Charges: 1) Felony DWI, 2) Speeding, 3) Driving While Revoked 1st Offense, 4) No Insurance
- Where Held: Sullivan County Jail
- Release Info: Released
- BRUMMIT, ASHLYNN K, 19, Female, Green City, MO
- Charges: 1) Felony – Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Physical Injury, 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash, 3) Minor in Possession of Alcohol
- Where Held: Sullivan County Jail
- Release Info: Released
This information is provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is for public awareness. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law