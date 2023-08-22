Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between August 20 and August 22, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across various counties, including Holt, Andrew, Daviess, Marion, and Sullivan counties. The arrests were made for a range of offenses, from exceeding posted speed limits to felony possession of controlled substances from August 20 – August 22, 2023.

Holt County

GISUBIZO, EMMANUEL , 22, Male, Omaha, NE Charges: #1 Exceeded Posted Speed Limit by 20-25 mph, #2 Misdemeanor – DWI Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 12 hr hold

PIERCE, NICKOLAS A , 29, Male, Independence, MO Charges: 1. Clay Co SO Misdemeanor Warrants – Traffic Where Held: Holt Co SO Release Info: Bondable



Andrew County

MARISCAL, NAOMI N , 39, Female, Savannah, MO Charges: #1 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Heroin, #2 Felony Possession of Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, #3 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Misdemeanor, #4 Speed, #5 Failed to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, #6 No Insurance Where Held: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 24 hr hold



Daviess County

STRINGFELLOW, SAMANTHA M , 44, Female, Gower, MO Charges: 1. DWI – Felony, 2. Driving While Suspended/Revoked, 3. Lane Violation Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Release Info: 24 hr hold

MONTENEGRO, EVELYN D , 27, Female, Aurora, IL Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Traveling Wrong Direction on Divided Highway, #3 No Insurance Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Release Info: 24 hr hold

HUBBARD, MALVIN R , 76, Male, Kansas City, MO Charges: #1 Misdemeanor DWI, #2 Failure to Drive Within Single Lane, #3 No Valid License Where Held: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Release Info: 12 hr hold



Marion County

BILLINGS, WILLIAM L , 47, Male, Hannibal, MO Charges: 1) Felony DWI-Persistent Offender, 2) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash, 3) Careless and Imprudent Driving Where Held: Ralls County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: Released



Sullivan County

SMEATHERS, SARAH J , 44, Female, Green City, MO Charges: 1) Felony DWI, 2) Speeding, 3) Driving While Revoked 1st Offense, 4) No Insurance Where Held: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Released

BRUMMIT, ASHLYNN K , 19, Female, Green City, MO Charges: 1) Felony – Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Physical Injury, 2) Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving a Crash, 3) Minor in Possession of Alcohol Where Held: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Released



This information is provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is for public awareness. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

