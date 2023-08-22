Missouri State Highway Patrol outlines upcoming changes in public safety laws that go into effect on August 28, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has provided a synopsis of several new laws related to public safety that are set to go into effect on August 28, 2023. These new laws aim to enhance various aspects of public safety, from traffic regulations to child protection.

Automated Crash Reports and Missouri Rap Back Program

Senate Bill 28 introduces changes to patrol records, specifically Section 43.253 RSMo. The bill will allow for the dissemination of basic crash reports through an automated system, improving efficiency and reducing the time needed to acquire these reports. Citizens can now electronically submit, pay, and receive the requested report via an electronic device. The full version of the bill can be read here.

Furthermore, the bill removes the six-year requirement for updating a person’s criminal history record in the Missouri Rap Back Program.

Changes to Log Truck and Medical Examiner’s Requirements

Senate Bill 138 modifies the total weight requirements for log trucks, increasing the limit from 105,000 pounds to 109,600 pounds. More details can be found here.

Senate Bill 167 eases the process of submitting medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses or instruction permits. These certificates can now be submitted by mail, fax, or email. The complete bill is available here.

Modifications to Missing Children and Property Damage Laws

Senate Bill 186 broadens the definition of a “missing child” to include persons under 18, foster children, emancipated minors, homeless youth, and unaccompanied minors. Additionally, this bill imposes stricter requirements for filing missing child complaints. The full bill can be viewed here.

This act also revises the offenses of property damage and stealing, particularly concerning teller machines. The penalties for such offenses have been categorized into different classes of felonies.

New Rules for Firearms in Schools and Livestock Transportation

The law allows school officers commissioned by the school board to carry firearms in schools or on school buses. It also establishes a new offense of interfering with the transportation of livestock, classifying it as a felony.

Peace Officer Training and Discipline

New grounds for disciplining peace officers are also established, including criteria such as competency, criminal history, and moral turpitude.

Sales Tax and Hands-Free Law

Senate Bill 398 institutes change in how motor vehicle dealers collect sales tax and alter the regulations on the use of electronic communication devices while driving. The act also introduces the “Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law,” which prohibits various uses of electronic communication devices for drivers. The entire bill can be found here.

