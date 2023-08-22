A glimpse into the first-day enrollment figures of area schools for the 2023-2024 academic year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Area schools have started classes for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Laredo R-7 reports first-day enrollment on August 22 of 48 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This is an increase of one student from last year’s first day. Kindergarten, fourth, and seventh grades have seven students each at Laredo R-7. The smallest grade is the first grade, with three students.

Grundy County R-5 details first-day enrollment on August 22 of 136 students in preschool through 12th grade. This is a decrease of three students from last year’s first day. There are 57 students in preschool through sixth grade and 79 students in seventh through 12th grade. The largest grade at Grundy R-5 is the 12th grade, with 15 students, and the smallest is the second grade, with three students.

Milan C-2 describes first-day enrollment on August 22 of 633 students in preschool through 12th grade. This is an increase of three students from last year’s first day. There are 278 students in seventh through 12th grade and 355 students in preschool through sixth grade. The largest grade at Milan C-2 is the 11th grade, with 62 students. Other than preschool, which has 20 students, the smallest grade is the 10th grade, with 38 students.

Princeton R-5 checked in with a first-day enrollment on August 22 of 337 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This is a decrease of two students from last year’s first day. The largest grade at Princeton R-5 is the ninth grade, with 32 students, and the smallest is the sixth grade, with 20 students.

North Mercer R-3 clocked in with first-day enrollment figures on August 22 of 156 students in preschool through 12th grade. This marks an increase of nine students from last year’s first day. There are 87 students in preschool through sixth grade and 69 students in seventh through 12th grade at North Mercer.

Gallatin R-5 had a first-day enrollment on August 21 of 553 students in preschool through 12th grade. This is a decrease of 30 students from last year’s first day.

