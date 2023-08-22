Trenton woman faces domestic assault charge after stabbing her partner with scissors

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of a Trenton woman on August 21 after she allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors. Thirty-one-year-old Josy Nicole Simmons was arrested by the Trenton Police Department.

She has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault. She was being held without bond and was scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 22.

A probable cause statement accuses Simmons of stabbing a confidential victim in the right bicep, right rib cage, and back. The victim was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of injuries. Court documents indicate that the confidential victim was a domestic partner, as she and Simmons were in a continuing relationship.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett’s court documents state that Simmons is considered a prior and persistent offender, punishable by an extended term of imprisonment. She was convicted in Boone County Circuit Court in November 2015 and in Grundy County Circuit Court in September 2019 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)

