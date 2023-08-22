Comprehensive School Improvement Plan gets final nod from Spickard R-2 Board of Education

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education approved a bid for the installation of an upstairs restroom on August 21. The bid came from Stevens Plumbing and is valued at $5,500.

The board granted final approval for the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, which will be submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Special Education Compliance Plan, Crisis Response Manual, and discipline policy for the 2023-2024 academic year were adopted. Additionally, the 2022-2023 Annual Secretary of the Board Report, the 2023-2024 bus route, and the Professional Development Plan were approved.

Superintendent Erica Eakes reported that the First Mate Friday breakfast will begin on September 1, and the school board is invited to attend.

Eighteen students are currently enrolled at Spickard R-2. School supplies and gym shoes have been provided for all students, thanks to donations received from the community through the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event.

The playground is nearing completion. The fence and basketball court were completed this week. Eakes stated that the city will repurpose the unused playground equipment for the city park.

Spickard R-2 has received a Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Grant and will offer both as snacks to students outside of breakfast and lunch times.

An announcement was made that Spickard R-2 will host a Parent Teacher Organization open house on August 22 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The first day for students will be August 23, and school will dismiss at 1 pm.

Spickard R-2 will be closed on September 4 and September 18 for teacher in-service.

A fishing trip to the University Farm is scheduled for September 14 at 12:30 pm. The Top Pirate assembly will take place on September 29 at 3:25 pm.

