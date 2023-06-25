Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of June 23, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a series of arrests, the Missouri State Highway Patrol apprehended several individuals for a range of offenses across different counties in northern Missouri.

In Clinton County, Walker D. Estes, a 28-year-old male from Gallatin, Missouri, was taken into custody at 7:10 AM. Estes faces charges for a misdemeanor warrant related to speeding in Harrison County, as well as not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for release on bond.

At 5:43 PM in Holt County, Bailey M. Long, a 19-year-old female from Mound City, Missouri, was arrested. Long’s charges include driving while intoxicated (DWI) involving alcohol and careless and imprudent driving leading to an accident. She was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Richard D. Stinson, a 33-year-old male from Maryville, Missouri, was detained by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department in Nodaway County at 7:39 PM. Stinson is facing charges of driving while suspended, driving without insurance, and following too closely. He has been released following his arrest.

In Marion County, Andrew P. Wilson, a 46-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested and subsequently released by the Hannibal Police Department. Wilson’s charges include boating while intoxicated (BWI) involving alcohol, insufficient watercraft fire extinguishers, and possessing a non-serviceable watercraft sound-producing device.

Laura M. Garner, a 44-year-old female from St. Louis, Missouri, was released by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department after being arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Maria Carrillo Cruz, a 28-year-old female from Milan, Missouri, was released by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. Cruz faced charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI), driving without a valid license, and driving without insurance.

Robin G. Cross, a 65-year-old female from Macon, Missouri, was also released after being charged with felony driving while intoxicated (DWI) involving drugs as an aggravated offender, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, and driving without insurance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s concerted efforts to maintain public safety and enforce the law have resulted in these arrests. The individuals will undergo legal procedures specific to their respective counties.

