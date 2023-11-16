Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri between November 14 and November 15, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six arrests in various counties across north Missouri between November 14 and November 15, 2023. The arrests included a range of offenses, from driving violations to failure to appear (FTA) warrants.

In Daviess County, Reginald Reece, a 57-year-old male from Des Moines, IA, was apprehended on November 14 at 7:25 AM. Reece faced charges for speeding, driving while suspended, and a misdemeanor Harrison County warrant for FTA related to speed and having no valid license. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail and his release was bondable.

Later that day, in Buchanan County, Kirk C. Dixon, a 39-year-old male from Cosby, MO, was arrested at 4:42 PM for an FTA on a traffic offense, under a Buchanan County warrant. Dixon was detained at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was eligible for bond.

Continuing in Buchanan County, Troy M. Rash, 28, from Savannah, MO, was arrested at 5:14 PM. Rash faced multiple charges: FTA on a traffic offense under a Buchanan County warrant, illegal window tint, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, with his release being bondable.

Later in Buchanan County, Isidro G. Ramos, a 53-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested at 6:25 PM. Ramos’s charges included failure to drive in the right lane and driving without a valid license for the third time. He was detained at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

In the early hours of November 15 in Adair County, Ashley N. Belt, a 27-year-old female from Kirksville, MO, was arrested at 2:47 AM. Belt was charged with DWI and was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Also, on November 12 at 10:42 PM in Randolph County, Mario A. Guada-Escobar, a 27-year-old male from Higbee, MO, was apprehended. His charges included DWI, having no valid operator’s license, no insurance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.