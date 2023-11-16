Trenton Rotary Club hosts Lauren Danner, discusses community events

Lauren Danner presented at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, November 16, held at the BTC Bank community room. Presiding over the business meeting was Jackie Soptic, with Dan Wilford leading the prayer. Brian Upton served as the sergeant at arms.

Cathy McKay, the program chairman, introduced Mrs. Danner, the Executive Director of Main Street Trenton and newly-appointed President of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. She will begin her dual role on December 15.

Mrs. Danner highlighted the progress of Main Street Trenton, noting the program is nearing its fundraising goal, falling just $2,000 short. The organization’s new website aims to increase visibility and engagement in various activities. A key upcoming event is a 5K walk/run on Thanksgiving Day in downtown Trenton. Main Street Trenton is also collaborating with Five Points Alive for the Downtown Christmas event on December 1, offering treat bags. Plans for the 2024 Farmers Market, including a youth-focused segment, will be discussed in the new year.

The Chamber of Commerce, undergoing changes with the retirement of President Debbie Carman and Mrs. Danner’s hiring, will reassess event sponsorships under new board president Daniel Gott. Preparations for the 2024 Missouri Day Festival are underway, with nearly 100 vendors confirmed. The chamber’s 2023 agenda includes a radio auction on December 2 and hosting a Salvation Army “Christmas tree” for local children in need.

Kim Washburn updated on the Rotary Club’s Christmas party, scheduled for December 14 at The Space. The club plans to delay its application for a district Rotary grant to 2024, allowing more preparation time. Don Purkapile encouraged donations to the Rotary Foundation on “Giving Tuesday,” November 28.

The club will not meet on November 23 due to Thanksgiving, with the next meeting set for November 30, featuring a program by Denise Hamilton on the University Extension.