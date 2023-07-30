Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been active in apprehending individuals involved in various offenses across north Missouri on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and July 29, 2023. In a recent series of arrests, several suspects were taken into custody on charges ranging from driving under the influence to outstanding warrants.

1. Bryan L. Hyatt – Age: 20 – Gender: Male – City/State: Burlington Jct, MO

Arrested on July 28, 2023, at approximately 4:21 PM in Holt County, Bryan L. Hyatt was wanted on a Buchanan County warrant related to a charge of driving without insurance. He was being held at Holt County Jail awaiting bond.

2. Cory G. Booth – Age: 33 – Gender: Male – City/State: Breckenridge, MO

Caldwell County authorities apprehended Cory G. Booth on July 29, 2023, around 10:21 PM. He faces two charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 in the vehicle, as well as exceeding the posted speed limit of 77 mph in a 55 mph zone. Booth was being held at Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

3. Jacob R. Vinzant – Age: 36 – Gender: Male – City/State: Stanberry, MO

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 10:32 PM, Jacob R. Vinzant was arrested in Gentry County for felony driving while intoxicated. He was being held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

4. Drake D. Oxendale – Age: 23 – Gender: Male – City/State: Browning, MO

In Sullivan County, Drake D. Oxendale was taken into custody on July 28, 2023, at 10:29 PM for two charges. The first charge was for failure to drive in the right lane, resulting in an accident, and the second was for driving while intoxicated as a prior offender. He was later released to a sober party.

5. Adriaan P. Van Wyk – Age: 46 – Gender: Male – City/State: Queen City, MO

Adriaan P. Van Wyk, arrested in Adair County on July 28, 2023, at 10:47 PM, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released on a summons after being processed.

6. Lonny J. Sears – Age: 56 – Gender: Male – City/State: Wyaconda, MO

In Scotland County, Lonny J. Sears was arrested on July 28, 2023, at 11:09 PM. He is facing multiple Clark County felony warrants, including possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, and failure to display valid license plates. Additionally, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Sears was being held at the Clark County Jail and is bondable.

7. Troy A. Neal – Age: 29 – Gender: Male – City/State: Millstadt, IL

Arrested in Marion County on July 29, 2023, at 12:36 AM, Troy A. Neal was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released to a sober party following the arrest.

8. Derek L. Bloss – Age: 33 – Gender: Male – City/State: Meadville, MO

Derek L. Bloss was apprehended in Linn County on July 29, 2023, at 12:49 AM. He faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, fleeing the scene of an accident, and having no valid license. Bloss was released on a summons after processing.

9. Christopher M. Sandstrom – Age: 21 – Gender: Male – City/State: Milan, MO

Christopher M. Sandstrom, arrested in Adair County on July 29, 2023, at 1:29 AM, was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released with a summons after processing.

10. Sean W. Dabney – Age: 46 – Gender: Male – City/State: Kirksville, MO

Taken into custody in Pike County on July 29, 2023, at 10:23 PM, Sean W. Dabney is facing charges related to possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He also had a prior drug offense. Dabney was being held at the Pike County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

11. Briar J. Grieme – Age: 21 – Gender: Male – City/State: Carrollton, MO

In Ray County, Briar J. Grieme was arrested on July 29, 2023, at 8:37 PM. He faces charges of felony no valid operator and a misdemeanor Ray County warrant. Grieme was bondable at Ray County Jail.

