MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July 31, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of July 31-August 6.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, NE for a bridge repair project and at the Napier Sub railroad crossing in Phelps City for pavement improvements through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound until further notice, from the Edmond Street ramp to the Felix Street ramp.

Route 116 – Permit/utility work from Route M to Fenton Road, July 31.

Route 752 (Hyde Park Avenue) – Permit/sidewalk work eastbound from 3rd Street to 7th Street, July 24-Sept. 15. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

I-229 – Concrete replacement southbound from I-29 to 22nd Street, July 31-Aug. 3.

Route KK – Permit/utility work from U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 59, July 31-Aug. 31.

U.S. Route 169 (South Belt Hwy) – Permit/signal work northbound at Picket Road, Aug. 2-11, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one lane daily.

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from I-29 to Route E, July 31-Aug. 3.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

• S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

• S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Route P – Pavement repairs from the Macon County Line to Falcon Road, July 31 – Aug. 3. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Clinton County

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route VV to Route 33, July 31.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route A – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Mercer County) to U.S. Route 65 through Aug 2. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Harrison County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Ames Creek Bridge, west of Bethany, through early October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

U.S. Route 169 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Big Creek, July 31-Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals.

Route V – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 4-14. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from 7th Street (Route MM) to Alonzo Avenue (Route O) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle, which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Mercer County

Route A – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to U.S. Route 65 (Grundy County) through Aug 2. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 65 – Concrete replacement northbound from Jasmine Road to Jigsaw Avenue, July 31-Aug. 1. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

U.S. Route 136 – Concrete replacement from Garland Place to Steward Street, Aug. 1-5. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone.

Route 145 – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 2-4. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route V – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 4-14. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED for culvert replacements from Route VV to Route M, July 31-Aug. 3, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route TT – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route A to 330th Street, Aug. 2, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route A to Route V, Aug. 3, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

• July 31 – October: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. o Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

• Aug. 7 – Oct. 2: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. o Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.

Worth County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Branch Bridge through early November. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

