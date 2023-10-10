Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between October 7 and October 9, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a total of 10 arrests in north Missouri between October 7 and October 9, 2023. The arrests were primarily due to driving under the influence, traffic violations, and other related offenses.

The arrests ranged from driving under the influence of liquor and drugs, exceeding posted speed limits, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and possession of controlled substances, among others.

On October 9 at 5:36 PM in Atchison, Chayanne Aragon-Guzman, 32, of East Peoria, IL, was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor (based on a Franklin County warrant), exceeding the posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, and operating a motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license. He is currently held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and is bondable.

Later that day, at 6:03 PM in Nodaway, Cory J Farrell, 25, from Sheridan, MO, was taken into custody for driving while his license was revoked (his 2nd or 3rd offense), failure to register a motor vehicle, and not having insurance. He was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office but has since been released.

At 7:06 PM in Livingston, Corey D Condron, 49, of Chillicothe, MO, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident. He has been released.

On October 7 at 9:36 PM in Randolph, Preston M Vahldick, 19, of Moberly, MO, faced charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs, causing physical injury while driving under the influence of drugs, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released for medical treatment.

The following day, October 8, at 1:05 AM in Randolph, Matthew D Hinshaw, 22, also from Moberly, MO, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department but has since been released.

At 1:40 AM in Adair, Bradley D Hamlin, 24, of Edina, MO, was detained for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and speeding. He was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and has been released.

At 2:07 AM in Lewis, Rene Gutierrez, 18, from El Paso, TX, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was later released from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, at 4:12 PM in Lewis, Christina R. Besher, 47, of Hannibal, MO, was taken into custody for a fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. She is currently on a 24-hour hold at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 7 at 9:52 PM in Saline, Timothy L Smith, 57, from Marshall, MO, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Saline County Jail but has since been released.

Lastly, on October 9 at 8:03 AM in Clay, Christopher A Hutchings, 47, of Excelsior Springs, MO, was detained for driving while intoxicated and making an improper lane change resulting in a crash. He was held at the Clay County Jail and has been released.