Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates collision involving 3-wheelers in Carroll County

Two 3-wheelers collided on Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway YY and Highway WW in Carroll County. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 PM, resulting in moderate injuries for one of the drivers.

The first vehicle involved was a 1982 Honda 3-wheeler driven by Bonnie J. Dollins, a 41-year-old female from Tina, Missouri. The driver, who was not wearing any safety devices, sustained no injuries in the collision.

The second vehicle, an unknown make and model 3-wheeler, was driven by David J. Wakeland, a 43-year-old male from Hale, Missouri. Wakeland also did not have any safety devices on and suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. He was subsequently transported to North Kansas City Hospital for medical treatment.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound when they collided. The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the right side of the road and strike the ditch. There was no information provided regarding the cause of the collision or any contributing factors leading up to the accident.

The vehicles we able to be driven from the scene.

