Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Thursday and Friday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported several arrests over the past two days for various offenses, ranging from serious felonies to traffic violations. The arrests were made in different counties and cities across northern Missouri, following investigations conducted by law enforcement agencies.

In Andrew County, Matthew G. Raya, a 38-year-old male resident of Savannah, Missouri, was taken into custody and transported to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, June 29, at 7:15 PM. Raya faces felony charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography through video. He was being held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, under a 24-hour hold.

Coltin Martinez, a 27-year-old male from Clarksdale, Missouri, was arrested by authorities in Buchanan County on the same day at 2:30 PM. Martinez was taken into custody due to a misdemeanor warrant for a building code violation issued by the Saint Joseph Police Department. Additionally, he was charged with failure to wear a seat belt. Martinez was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is eligible for bond.

Jerel D. Jones, a 30-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was apprehended and transported to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, June 29, at 9:43 AM. Jones faces a felony warrant for stolen property in Platte County. He was being held in Atchison County and is eligible for bond.

In Randolph County, Tony L. Hess, a 60-year-old male resident of Moberly, Missouri, was arrested in the early hours of June 30, at 12:35 AM. Hess was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked, however, he was released due to injuries sustained during the incident.

William D. Giacone, a 37-year-old male from Butler, Missouri, was taken into custody in Bates County on June 30, at 3:45 PM. Giacone faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), driving while revoked, following too closely, lane violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Bates County Jail but has since been released.

