Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests three on child pornography charges

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of three individuals on charges related to child pornography. These arrests were the result of thorough investigations conducted by the Patrol’s Digital Forensic Investigative Unit.

Nathan D. Orr, a 40-year-old resident of Union Star, Missouri, was taken into custody on October 31, 2023. The following day, the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Orr with one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Orr is currently detained at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without the option of bond. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Corrections assisted in the investigation.

In a separate case, Dwane M. Porter, 72, from West Plains, Missouri, was arrested on November 1, 2023. The Howell County Prosecuting Attorney charged Porter on November 2, 2023, with one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Howell County Jail, with bond set at $50,000. The West Plains Police Department played a role in supporting the investigation.

Additionally, Aaron L. Cowling, 41, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on November 1, 2023. He was formally charged by the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney on November 2, 2023, with three counts of promoting child pornography. Cowling is being held in the St. Francois County Jail, with his bond set at $200,000. The Missouri Department of Corrections also assisted in this case.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control is actively encouraging internet users to report any instances of inappropriate, unsolicited, or sexualized communication with children to the patrol or local law enforcement agencies.