Trenton Rotary Club presented program on All Saint’s Day, club to pursue grant for WWI monument

The Trenton Rotary Club held a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the BTC Bank community room, focusing on the significance of All Saint’s Day and discussing upcoming community service projects. Jackie Soptic led the session, with Joe MacDonald offering the prayer and overseeing the program. Diane Lowrey served as the sergeant at arms.

Father Bill Fox from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Trenton highlighted the importance of All Saint’s Day, a key celebration within the Catholic Faith observed annually on Nov. 1. This day honors all saints of the church, both known and unknown, and is part of the broader Allhallowtide season, which spans from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. In some denominations, such as Anglicanism, the observance extends to Remembrance Sunday. Father Fox elaborated on the process of canonization, which includes the stages of being proclaimed a Servant of God, being recognized as venerable, and finally, beatification.

In the business portion of the meeting, the club members reached a consensus to pursue a Rotary District Grant to aid in the restoration of the World War I Monument at Moberly Park, with the club providing matching funds if the grant is awarded. Daniel Gott encouraged members to register for Salvation Army bell-ringing shifts, which the club will participate in on Friday afternoons from Nov. 10 to Dec. 11. Additionally, photographs of the Missouri Day Parade’s winning entries were showcased, with the victors to be invited to a forthcoming meeting to receive a framed photo of their entry and a certificate.

The upcoming meeting on Nov. 9 will feature John Hamilton from the Trenton Park Board, who is slated to discuss the World War I Memorial restoration project.