Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Novinger and Green Castle residents on multiple allegations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people have been arrested by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Keaton Tade of Novinger and 29-year-old Shelby Billington of Green castle were arrested at 12:36 pm Sunday. Each was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Jail.

The patrol accused Tade of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony driving while his license was revoked. Tade is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, displaying motor vehicle plates of another vehicle, failing to display valid plates, and a violation of the ignition interlock device.

Billington has been accused of three felony counts of drug possession on a Sullivan county warrant, misdemeanor stealing on an Adair County warrant and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Related