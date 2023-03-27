Results announced for Gilman City FFA chapter proficiency competition

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City FFA chapter has announced results from area proficiency competition and STAR interviews.

Ashley Chalfant has been selected as the Star farmer for Area two FFA chapters. She will interview with others for State Star Farmer recognition. Ashley won top honors in area two for diversified agriculture production and diversified livestock production. She will advance to state competition next month for diversified agriculture production.

Kyler Preston placed first out of eight area participants in vegetable production. He, too, will advance to state FFA competition.

Among other results, Peyton Taggart was second out of six entries in the grain production proficiency category. Kaden Locker was third out of eight in the turf grass management proficiency event.

