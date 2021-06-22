Missouri State Highway Patrol accepting applications for Community Alliance Program in Macon

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, the commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, Missouri, announces Troop B is seeking individuals interested in attending Troop B’s 16th Community Alliance Program.

The Community Alliance Program will begin on Monday, September 13, 2021, and will be hosted at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center in Hannibal. Participants will meet for 10 consecutive Monday evenings. The Community Alliance Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to gain insight and understanding of the training and many duties of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It offers an opportunity to meet and interact with troopers and civilian employees of the Patrol. Classroom and practical instruction will cover various topics, including firearms, traffic stops, traffic crash and criminal investigations, polygraph examinations, and driving while intoxicated enforcement. Participants will also participate in a ride-along with a trooper during the program. The program will culminate with an awards ceremony held at and sponsored by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s CDL Supersite, 4725 Ready Mix Road, Hannibal, MO 63401.

The class size will be limited to 18 people and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis following a criminal record check. Anyone interested in or seeking further information about the program is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin S. Dunn at (660) 385-2132. The public can apply to attend the program by clicking this link on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. Applications will be accepted until the class is filled.

