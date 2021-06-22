Audio: Missouri’s COVID-19 cases spiking with the new Delta variant.

State News June 22, 2021 KTTN News
COVID-19 Delta Variant Final
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

New coronavirus cases nationwide have plummeted since vaccinations became widely available, but in Missouri, cases have spiked 52% over the past week, according to a new report.

 

 

The data from the New York Times says Missouri has the most cases per 100,000 residents.

The Department of Health and Senior Services issued a news release last week saying the dangerous Delta variant has become prevalent throughout the state. Missouri had double the hospitalization rate, 12 per 100,000 residents, as the national average in the past week. Only the District of Columbia fared worse, at 13.

Post Views: 24
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.