Authorities conclude drug investigation in south-central Missouri with arrest of 17 suspects

In the early morning hours of Tuesday June 15, 2021, officers with the South Central Drug Task Force, in coordination with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Shannon County Sheriff’s Department, concluded a series of long-term narcotics investigations in Shannon County, Missouri.

As a result of these investigations, 17 suspects were arrested for the delivery of a controlled substance. Arrest teams consisted of members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shannon County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Dent County Sheriff’s Department, and Mountain View Police Department. A temporary detention facility was provided by the city of Winona, Missouri.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in Shannon County Circuit Court:

Gary L. Taber, 54, Mountain View, Missouri, two counts

Billy L. Arnold, 52, Birch Tree, Missouri, one count

Thomas D. Stark, 27, Birch Tree, Missouri, one count

Dale L. Chaney, 59, Birch Tree, Missouri, one count

Ronnie G. Blake, 39, Birch Tree, Missouri, one count

Jacob R. Kelly, 32, Winona, Missouri, one count

Jason R. Bettis, 41, Winona, Missouri, two counts

Nichole R. Derryberry, 35, Winona, Missouri, three counts

Shannon M. Lawrence, 50, Winona, Missouri, three counts

Kevin C. Joseph, 55, Winona, Missouri, one count

Joshua E Shipton, 36, Winona, Missouri, one count

Megan Ard, 25, Winona, Missouri, one count

Stephen C. Nicholson, 37, Winona, Missouri, one count

Billy J. Tarlton, 42, Winona, Missouri, two counts

Bobby D. Ard, 28, Eminence, Missouri, two counts

Douglas M. Patterson, 32, Marshfield, Missouri, three counts

Sabrina B. Yardley, 31, Van Buren, Missouri, one count

