Missouri State Fair premium guide now available

Those interested in competing at the State Fair this year can now access the livestock shows and contests rules and classes on the Fair’s website, mostatefair.com.

Rules and classes are organized in the online Premium Guide, a comprehensive tool for State Fair exhibitors. Exhibitors are encouraged to explore the Premium Guide for information and to note any changes to their particular areas of showing/competing.

Exhibitors can also view a list of competition updates on the Fair’s website. Rule changes, new contests and shows, new superintendents and more can be found there. New livestock shows and competitive exhibit contests have been added including a youth beef cattle judging contest, 4-H/FFA and open black Hereford show, and the largest tomato contest.

Entries for State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits will be accepted starting Wednesday, May 11. Exhibitors are encouraged to access the online entry and payment system via the online portal that is expected to go live on the website that morning. Downloadable entry forms will also be available, with payment submitted via credit card, cash, or check.

Exhibitors 12 and under will again be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors age 13 and older will be able to purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special price of $6. The discounted exhibitor tickets are available at the time of entry and from the Fair’s business office through Aug. 10. These tickets will not be available at the gate, and they do not include exhibitor parking.