Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets now on sale

Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets are on sale now! This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, State Fair Arena events, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, and $10 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available through The Etix website and also at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 29 through Aug. 6, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9-11 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 12-22.

The State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, is the venue for eight concerts, two tractor pulls, and one auto race this year. Children two and under are free to all Grandstand concerts but must sit on adult’s laps. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission:

THURSDAY, AUG. 12 – TRACE ADKINS WITH COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 13 – RUSSELL DICKERSON WITH CASSADEE POPE , 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand/$20 premium grandstand and $25 regular track/$30 premium track

SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – BOYZ II MEN WITH KAZUAL , 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand/$25 premium grandstand and $35 regular track/$40 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

MONDAY, AUG. 16 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $25 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – TYLER FARR & TENILLE TOWNES , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – THE BEACH BOYS , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE WITH LEROY VAN DYKE , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$25 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – COLTER WALL WITH CHARLEY CROCKETT & TIM MONTANA , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. WITH WALKER MONTGOMERY , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $45 regular track/$55 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – WINGED SPRINT CARS, POWRi NON-WINGED SPRINT CARS & LATE MODELS, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under

The State Fair Arena is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including rodeo, bull riding, and motorsports. Children five and under are free to all events at the State Fair Arena but must sit on an adult’s lap. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission:

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, AUG. 12-13 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE STAMPEDE AND RODEO , presented by Area RAM Dealers, 7 p.m., $8 adult/$5 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SATURDAY, AUG. 14 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE STAMPEDE AND RODEO , presented by Area RAM Dealers, 7 p.m., $10 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SUNDAY, AUG. 15 – MOTOCROSS, FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND OF THE MO FAIR CROSS SERIES , 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

MONDAY, AUG. 16 – FLAT TRACK TT RACE , 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

TUESDAY, AUG. 17 – MSF TRUCK & FARM TRACTOR PULL , 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., $5 adult/free kids 12 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – ANTIQUE CLASSIC TRACTOR PULL , 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18 – MISSOURI STOCK ANTIQUE CLASSIC TRACTOR ASSOCIATION , 1 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

THURSDAY, AUG. 19 – GARDEN TRACTOR AND MINI ROD AND TRUCK PULL , 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

FRIDAY, AUG. 20 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION , presented by Area RAM Dealers, 8 p.m., $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/Free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SATURDAY, AUG. 21 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION , presented by Area RAM Dealers, 8 p.m., $14 adult/$7 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SUNDAY, AUG. 22 – DEMOLITION DERBY, 2 p.m., $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

The 68th Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture, and supporters of the Missouri State Fair. The Breakfast features Missouri country cured ham and other Missouri Grown products. Tickets are $50 per plate and include Augugust 19 gate admission to the Fair.

Purchase admission tickets early and save! Advanced Adult Gate Admission tickets are only $10. Purchase in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, Orscheln Farm & Home Stores and Break Time Convenience Stores. Purchase online at Etix.com (Etix advanced admission ticket sales end at 9 am, July 30, so that tickets arrive via mail prior to the Fair).

