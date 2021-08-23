Missouri State Fair auction results from the Sale of Champions

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair celebrated youth in agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 21. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking records from previous sales, raising a total of $185,948 for Youth in Agriculture.

The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Payton Rodgers of Savannah, MO. Payton is the daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers, and she is a member of the Kodiak Kadettes 4-H Club. Her 1,305-pound Crossbred steer sold for $10,000 and was purchased by Edward Jones and 42 Edward Jones Associates located throughout Missouri and Illinois. Additional funds for the Grand Champion Steer were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a final selling price of $22,373. The beef was donated to the University of Missouri’s Livestock Judging Team.

The Grand Champion Barrow was exhibited by Connor Keithley of Chillicothe, MO. Connor is the son of Chad and Betsy Keithley, and he is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. His 225-pound Crossbred hog was purchased for $7,800 by Missouri State Fair Concessionaires and Commercial Exhibitors. This was a record amount raised by the Concessionaires. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking final selling price of $44,573. This is the largest amount an exhibitor has ever received for their animal in the history of the Sale of Champions! The pork was donated to Feeding Missouri.

Payge Dahmer of Nevada, MO exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb. Payge is the daughter of Cory and Amy Dahmer, and she is a member of the Nevada FFA Chapter. Her Hampshire lamb weighed 128 pounds and was purchased for $4,500 by RIBUS, Inc./Steve Peirce of St. Louis and the Grant Company LLC/Eric Grant of St. Joseph; along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters, the final selling price was $12,621. The lamb was donated to Feeding Missouri.

The Grand Champion Meat Goat was exhibited by Rylee Anderson of Chillicothe, MO. Rylee is the daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson, and she is a member of the Liberty 4-H Club. Her Boer goat weighed 79 pounds and was purchased for $4,250 by the Mizzou Sigma Alpha-Alpha Chi Sorority, the Mizzou Independent Aggies, the Mizzou Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and the Mizzou College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources, Division of Animal Sciences. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a record-breaking final selling price of $17,369. The goat was donated to the University of Missouri Livestock Judging Team.

Carissa Stong, of Sheldon, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits. Carissa is the daughter of Dusty and Melissa Stong, and she is a member of the Lone Star 4-H Club. Her New Zealand pen of rabbits weighed an average of 4.42 pounds and was purchased for $1,500 by the Missouri State Rabbit Producers Association and Missouri State Fair Rabbit Exhibitors; along with additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters, the final selling price was $2,752.

The Grand Champion Pen of Chickens was exhibited by Hayden Duncan, of Centertown, MO. Hayden is the son of Kevin and Diana Duncan, and he is a member of the Columbia FFA Chapter. His pen of Cornish Cross broilers weighed an average of 7 pounds and was purchased by the Frank Hazelrigg Cattle Company, Columbia, for $1,600. Additional funds were contributed from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a final selling price of $2,615.

New to the Sale of Champions this year, was the addition of the Junior Show Grand and Reserve Champion Hams and Bacons. The Grand Champion Ham was exhibited by Josie Stewart of Russellville, MO. She is the daughter of Clay and Kayla Stewart, and she is a member of the Russellville FFA Chapter. Josie’s 24-pound ham was purchased by the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council – brought to you by Missouri soybean farmers and their check-off, for $2,500. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $5,520.

The Grand Champion Bacon was exhibited by Trent Haas of Curryville, MO. Trent is the son of Darryl and Amanda Haas, and he is a member of the Bowling Green FFA Chapter. Trent’s 7.09- pound bacon was purchased by Ditzfeld Transfer of Sedalia for $500. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $4,500. The bacon was donated to the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Lucas Leefers, of Edgerton, MO exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Lucas is the son of Doyle and Kristen Leefers, and he is a member of the Hoover Heroes 4-H Club. Lucas’ 1,330-pound Crossbred steer was purchased for $7,500 by the Climate Field View Corporation. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $17,419. The beef was donated to the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

Wyatt Collard of Oronogo, MO showed the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow. Wyatt is the son of Doug and Joy Collard, and he is a member of the Carthage FFA Chapter. Wyatt’s 290-pound Crossbred barrow was purchased for $7,500 by CFM Insurance, Inc., Concordia; Heimer Hampshires/Jesse & Amy Heimer of Taylor; and Passion for Pigs Veterinary Services LLC/Dr. Stephen Patterson of Shelbina. Additional funds were provided by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a final selling price of $17,879. The pork was donated to the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Reagan Rodgers of Savannah, MO showed the Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb. Reagan is the daughter of Blaine and Melissa Rodgers, and she is a member of the Kodiak Kadettes 4-H Club. Her Hampshire lamb weighed 145 pounds and was purchased for $3,500 by Edward Jones and 42 Edward Jones Associates located throughout Missouri and Illinois. Additional funds were also contributed by Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulting in a final selling price of $11,686. The lamb was donated to the University of Missouri Livestock Judging Team.

Thomas Limbach, of Eugene, MO exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat. Thomas is the son of Dennis and Twyla Limbach, and he is a member of the Spring Garden 4-H Club. Thomas’ Boer goat weighed 90 pounds and sold for $3,000 to Heimer & Associates, Inc./Rodney Heimer, Quincy, IL; and ADM Animal Nutrition/MoorMan’s ShowTec. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $8,137.

Kaela Sadler, of Atlanta, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits. Kaela is the daughter of Travis and Jodi Britton, and she is a member of the Atlanta Home Pioneer 4-H Club. Her Californian pen of rabbits weighed an average of 5.2 pounds and was purchased for $2,100 by The Grain Belt Express – building Missouri’s future and delivering low-cost wind energy to at least 39 Missouri cities. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $4,123.

Hayden Duncan of Columbia, MO exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Chickens. Hayden is the son of Kevin and Diana Duncan, and he is a member of the Columbia FFA Chapter. Hayden’s pen of Cornish Cross chickens weighed an average of 6.6 pounds and was purchased by American Family Mutual Insurance Company, St. Joseph; J.R. Reid, American Family Insurance Agency in Sedalia; and Youth in Agriculture supporters for $1,250. Additional funds were contributed by hometown and Youth in Agriculture supporters resulting in a final selling price of $2,026. The chicken was donated to the University of Missouri Livestock Judging Team.

The Reserve Grand Champion Ham was exhibited by Quynten Cary of California. Quynten is the son of Charley & Deb Cary, and he is a member of the California FFA Chapter. Quynten’s 22.67 pound-ham was purchased by OBP, St. Louis, for $2,000. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $7,180.

The Reserve Grand Champion Bacon was exhibited by Kash Hentges of Clarksburg. Kash is the son of Wes and Cindy Hentges, and he is a member of the Tipton 4-H Club. Kash’s 9.02 pound-bacon was purchased by Ditzfeld Transfer of Sedalia for $800. Additional funds from Youth in Agriculture and hometown supporters resulted in a final selling price of $3,575.

The final lot of the day was the Limited Edition Sale of Champions Commemorative Belt Buckle that was purchased by Keithley Farms/Chad & Betsy Kiethley of Chillicothe for $1,600.

Chuck Miller, Sale of Champions Superintendent, and Rodney Heimer, Co-Chairman of the Missouri State Fair Foundation Youth in Agriculture Committee offered thanks and appreciation to all buyers and Youth in Agriculture sponsors. “The youth exhibitors were especially excited to participate in the Sale this year and raised an enormous amount of hometown support.” Proceeds from the sale go to the sale exhibitors and are also used to award Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarships. They also expressed appreciation to LiveAuctions.tv for providing their online bidding service which was sponsored by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate and Wheeler Angus Farm/Chas Wheeler of Paris.

A complete list of all 2021 Youth in Agriculture sponsors will soon be available on the Missouri State Fair website and the Missouri State Fair Foundation website.

