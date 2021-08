Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fire Saturday evening extensively damaged the Brad Middleton residence at 60213 Northwest Highway 146 west of Trenton, which is a Lake Wittona address.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts said no one was home at the cabin at the time of the blaze, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Firefighters from Grundy County Rural and Jamesport departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were on the scene for slightly over one hour.

