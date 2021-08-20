Missouri Star Quilt Museum to host “Trenton Day” on August 28

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Star Quilt Museum in Hamilton has announced what it calls “Trenton Day” on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Promoters say Trenton residents will receive free admission to the quilt museum and will be eligible for drawings.

Missouri Star Quilt Museum offers more than 30,000 square feet of quilts, antique sewing machines, miniature toy sewing machines, plus thimbles, notions, and more. The “World’s Tallest Spool of Thread” is located on the grounds of the quilt museum.

There are three different galleries including an exhibit from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky. The August featured exhibit at the museum is a display of more than 50 miniature quilts.

The museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton with hours on Saturdays from 10 o’clock until 2 o’clock.

