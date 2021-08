Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Novinger was arrested Thursday evening in Putnam County.

Eighty-year-old Jerry Richmond has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Other allegations include failure to drive on the right half of the road, no insurance, and no seat belt.

Richmond was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Putnam county jail in Unionville.

