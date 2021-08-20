Possible COVID-19 exposure being investigated at senior center in Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As part of an ongoing COVID-19 contact investigation, the Sullivan County Health Department advises any individual who was at the multipurpose senior center in Milan this past Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, August 16 through 18, to monitor for symptoms related to possible covid exposure.

If you attended and feel you have been exposed, call the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan at 660-265-4141 to discuss risk assessment so they may assist with proper protocol for extended measures.

Sullivan County Health Department Thursday evening announced seven additional positive cases of COVID-19, making their total since testing began 1,095. The health department said 34 cases were active.

It was noted 32.2% of Sullivan County citizens have completed vaccinations.

