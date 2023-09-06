Missouri Public Service Commission directs Evergy to provide updates on Time-of-Use rate plan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has instructed Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, collectively known as Evergy, to furnish the Commission with updates and additional details concerning Evergy’s Time-of-Use (TOU) rate implementation plan.

The Commission has specifically asked for more information on a variety of topics, including:

Enrollment Summaries : The Commission is interested in data segmented by specific customer groups such as Electric Heat Customers, Non-Digital Customers, Senior Customers, Rural Customers, Low-Income Customers, and Less Energy Engaged Customers.

Contact Center Engagements : Evergy is to provide details on customer complaints and the types of resolutions for each call.

Customer Engagement : Updates on customer calls, surveys, and usage of Evergy’s : Updates on customer calls, surveys, and usage of Evergy’s Compare My Rate online tool are also requested.

Customer Data : Information on the frequency with which accounts switch TOU rates is needed.

Average Payment Plan (APP) Information: The Commission wants to know the number of customers removed from the APP due to enrolling in a new rate option via self-service, as well as the total number of re-enrollments in the APP after the new TOU rates take effect.

Evergy is also required to submit progress reports to the Commission during on-the-record presentations slated for November 2023, January 2024, and April 2024. Additionally, Evergy will hold a stakeholder meeting in 2023 to gather feedback and input.

As previously mandated by the Commission, Evergy’s new default TOU rates will undergo a phased-in implementation from October 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. The period leading up to October 1 has been designated as a lead-in time for customer education and outreach.

