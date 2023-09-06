Trenton Board of Adjustments approves zoning variance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The request for a zoning variance was approved at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Board of Adjustments.

Steve Reid sought a 240-square-foot variance on the maximum area for an accessory structure, which is 720 square feet. This will allow the construction of a 24-by-40-foot building at 204 Connie Lane in Trenton.

Three members present for the public hearing voted in favor of the variance.

No further action is needed by the city.

It was also announced that the time for future meetings has been changed to 6 p.m. for both the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and the Trenton Board of Adjustments.

