Missouri man sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for meth trafficking and illegal firearm

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing a firearm.

Antonio Jerome Beard, 46, Fulton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Beard pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On Oct. 17, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Beard’s residence. Officers seized 443.98 grams of methamphetamine, 45 oxycodone pills, approximately 43 marijuana vape cartridges, 87 suspected ecstasy pills, $2,221 in cash, and a loaded High Point .40-caliber pistol, and drug paraphernalia from Beard’s bedroom.

Beard admitted that he had purchased approximately one pound of methamphetamine from his source for $5,000. Beard, who had purchased a pound quantity of methamphetamine from the same source two or three times, told investigators that he sold the methamphetamine for $500 an ounce.

On Nov. 5, 2019, law enforcement officers executed another search warrant at Beard’s residence and seized an additional 6.9 ounces of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fulton, Mo., Police Department, the Callaway County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.