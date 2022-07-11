Police department investigating dead body discovered in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department, at midday on Sunday, announced it was investigating a dead body discovered inside a residence on the west side of Trenton. Police said it’s a joint investigation with the Grundy County Coroner and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Police say positive identification of the deceased person is pending at this time, the investigation was ongoing, and further information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Grundy County Coroner DeWayne Slater told KTTN the body was discovered Saturday evening in Trenton and that he cannot confirm whether the body was male or female, or the age. Slater said the investigation was in the preliminary phase and he cannot say much more.

An autopsy was to be conducted today (Monday) at the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office.