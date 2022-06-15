Missouri man sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing fatal fentanyl dose

State News June 15, 2022 KTTN News
Prison Sentence
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to 17 years in prison.

On March 6, 2020, Markquis Bryant sold fentanyl to a Florissant man who was found dead early the next morning in his home by his father.

Florissant police officers determined the fentanyl came from Bryant and then conducted an undercover operation in which fentanyl was purchased from Bryant at his home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. 

During the execution of a federal search warrant on March 26, 2020, investigators found five firearms as well as heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.

Bryant pleaded guilty in February to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Florissant Police Department with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. 

Post Views: 233
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.