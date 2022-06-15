Missouri man sentenced to 17 years in prison for distributing fatal fentanyl dose

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to 17 years in prison.

On March 6, 2020, Markquis Bryant sold fentanyl to a Florissant man who was found dead early the next morning in his home by his father.

Florissant police officers determined the fentanyl came from Bryant and then conducted an undercover operation in which fentanyl was purchased from Bryant at his home in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

During the execution of a federal search warrant on March 26, 2020, investigators found five firearms as well as heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales.

Bryant pleaded guilty in February to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Florissant Police Department with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.