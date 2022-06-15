Trenton Board of Education presented information on Governor’s proposal to increase teacher’s salaries to $38,000

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education June 14th heard information on the governor’s proposal to raise the minimum teachers salary to $38,000 and on the Career Ladder Program.

Superintendent Rob Deaver reported the governor had not yet approved the grant program to raise the minimum teachers salary, but the governor is expected to approve it. It would be optional to participate in the program. The state would cover 70% of the cost, and the district would be responsible for 30%.

If the district participated in the program, 35 positions would be affected. The total approximate cost to the district would be $46,500.

Deaver said teachers at different levels of experience would get the same amount of pay. If the district participated, and the state pulled its funding, the base teachers salary for Trenton R-9 would go back to the $36,000 approved in March.

He noted the deadline to approve the grant program is July 15th.

He believes it is a good idea for teacher recruitment.

Rissler Elementary School Preschool Teacher Anna Muselman reported on the Career Ladder Program. She said it was previously implemented before she started teaching. A bill to restart the program has been approved by the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate, and it is waiting on the governor’s approval.

Muselman said the bill would increase the state funding from 40% to 60%. The required number of years of service would be changed from five years to two years to participate. There would also be an expansion in the number of qualifying activities outside of contracted hours.

Muselman noted she spoke to teachers who previously participated in the Career Ladder Program. They shared stories with her of after school clubs and family nights when students would come with their parents.

She reported other school districts continued the program after it was ended by the state. She said all of the districts that continued the program had a tiered plan based on years of service in a district. They also required a certain number of hours to have student contact.

Deaver commented he previously participated in the Career Ladder Program, and it was good money to add to income.

Deaver presented an estimated 2022-2023 budget. Total revenue is estimated to be $13,400,787.03, and total expenditures are anticipated to be $13,602,443.34. That would leave an estimated deficit of $201.656.31.

Deaver noted a detailed budget will be presented later this month. The board will meet June 28th at 7 o’clock in the morning to close out the 2021-2022 budget, approve the 2022-2023 budget, and approve final bills.

Summer School Principal Vanessa Pauley gave an update on summer school. She reported area schools attending summer school at Trenton R-9 included Pleasant View R-6, Grundy County R-5, Spickard, and Laredo. There are 206 students currently enrolled.

Field trips have included the Barton Farm Campus, Moberly Park, and Farmhouse Collection. Other activities have included 3D art, an FFA petting zoo, and tie dying. Special education has also made bubble mixtures. Summer school also covers core subjects.

Pauley said BTC Bank donated $850 for a field trip fund. Chuck Jones with the Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company donated water for students.

Deaver reported the Citizens Bank and Trust presented the district with a check for $3,196.15. The money was raised from the first quarter of Citizens Bank’s School Card Program.

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey presented the A+ Program Evaluation. He reported 35 graduates fulfilled program requirements for 2022. Since 1998, 1,048 graduates have fulfilled program requirements.

Bailey noted the requirement of 50 tutoring hours to become A+ eligible was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Algebra 1 End of Course and ACT/grade point average alternative component was also suspended due to the pandemic.

The tutoring hours requirement returned for 2022 seniors, but the other component was waived. Bailey was waiting to hear if the Algebra 1 EOC and ACT/GPA alternative component would come back for next school year.

He noted many students receive their tutoring hours through cadet teaching their senior year. He said cadet teaching is beneficial for the seniors and the students they help.

Bailey also presented the Activities Program Evaluation. He reported things are remaining fairly steady with participation. The number of students participating in baseball went down for a while, but that number is increasing again.

Instructional coach Doctor Jill Watkins was not at June 14th’s meeting. However, she provided a report.

The report said four Grow Your Own Teachers Grants were awarded to educators or potential educators to earn Missouri teaching certification. Recipients were Lexie Neighbors, Andrew Pauley, Chelsea Coe, and McKinley Hurley.

Watkins secured $49,000 in grant money to provide summer stipends to teachers for curriculum work beyond the contract days and hours.

She has worked with the administrative team to create a curriculum development and professional development timeline and action plan for next school year. She has also worked with Northwest Region Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Representative Nancy Greeley as part of DESE’s Missouri School Improvement Program 6 pilot.

A summer curriculum calendar was included in Watkins’s report as well as a teacher in-service agenda for August 15th and 16th.

The board was provided new chaperone leave forms. Board President Dorothy Taul said the forms would be used for people who go on trips. They are to be signed ahead of time to know who is going on trips.

Board Member Andy Burress reported on the condition and maintenance of locker rooms at C. F. Russell Stadium. He said part needs to be redone, and rebar can be seen. However, there is no immediate danger.

Taul said the condition of the locker rooms was brought to the attention of board members when they saw the locker rooms the night of the THS graduation.

Board Member Bill Miller reported on district-owned vans. He said Trenton R-9 currently has two minivans. Both have about 150,000 miles on them, and they are getting older.

The district may want to replace the current vans with 10-person vans. Miller said it would cost about $70,000 to $80,000 to replace the current vans.

He noted that the headliner hangs down, but anything that was a concern has been fixed.

Board Member Jeff Spencer discussed a school resource officer position. He reported school resource officers are assigned to schools, and they help deter crime there.

He noted that the Trenton Police are spending more time in the schools, and he believes a school resource officer program would benefit Trenton R-9.

Spencer said Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross would support the program and is willing to help provide equipment to one or multiple officers.

Board Member Brandon Gibler addressed concerns with buses involving combining routes and putting three students to a seat.

He reported Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels had not had any complaints, and Ockenfels was told the bus company never puts too many students on a bus.

Apple Bus has a record of when routes are combined.

Taul reported she had received calls of students being put three to a seat. She said she was told some middle school students who did not want to sit three to a seat sat on the floor.

Taul thanked multiple employees at the beginning of June 14th’s meeting. They included Rob Deaver for serving as interim superintendent and District Secretary Susan Leeper for her years of service.

A retirement reception for Leeper will be held at the district office June 29th from noon to 2 o’clock.

Taul also thanked Leeper, Financial Secretary Michelle Hixson, and other district office workers for their work in the last month and Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey for his service to the district.

Bailey resigned in April and previously announced he will be the Regional Director of College and Career Advisors for Ozarks Technical Community College based in Springfield. The position will be housed at North Central Missouri College.

Taul also congratulated Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott on being named the next superintendent. He will begin his new position July 1st.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education June 14th approved a policy change regarding athletics and activities supervision. The change involves a stipend of $50 per event plus mileage to experienced staff members with an administrative degree to help administrators cover supervision of sporting events.

Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey reported the stipend would come out of payroll and be paid at the end of each month. Mileage would come out of the travel supervision budget. The estimated additional cost to the district is $2,500, and there does not need to be an increase in the travel budget.

Board Member Melissa King asked if all of the activities are the same length. Bailey said they were not.

He reported the policy change would cover times when there are multiple sports happening at the same time. He commented that when the district hosts a track meet, it takes almost all hands on deck, and someone might have to go to other activities.

The board approved additional wording to two policies approved last month. One policy dealt with response to the seclusion and restraint policy. The other policy is related to leave for the victims of domestic and sexual violence. The policies had to be approved by July 1st to meet the requirements of House Bill 432.

The Student Handbook and At-Risk and Alternative Education Handbook were approved.

The At-Risk and Alternative Education Handbook is new. Bailey reported he put into writing what was already being done in regards to the program. He thought it was important to have something that could be passed down from one person to another.

The board approved GEC Community Foundation grant requests. One was from Trenton Middle School Seventh Grade Social Studies Teacher Traci Hurley for $614 to purchase two classroom charging stations for student iPads. Another was from Rissler Elementary School First Grade Teacher Megan Lynch for $500 to purchase another Fontas and Panell reading kit to be used in all first grade classrooms and Title Reading classes. A third grant request was from Rissler Elementary School Third Grade Teacher Heather Epperson for $800 to purchase two kits to build academic vocabulary across content areas.

The board approved fuel and dairy bids.

MFA’s bid was approved for fuel. It was the only bid submitted. Superintendent Rob Deaver said the price fluctuates from day to day. Board Member Andy Burress abstained from the vote.

The milk bid from Prairie Farms was approved. It was the only bid submitted. The bid was for 30.19 cents for skim milk, 31.41 cents for one percent milk, and 32.23 cents for chocolate milk, $10.90 for cottage cheese, and $9.6099 for sour cream.

The board rescinded the preschool coordinator position.

A closed session was held for personnel matters.