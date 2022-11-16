Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for secretly recording two teenage victims

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who secretly recorded two teenage victims has been sentenced in federal court for attempting to produce child pornography.

Craig Michael Glover, 52, of Fulton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 19, 2022, Glover pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography. Glover admitted that he secretly placed a hidden camera in the bedroom of a victim, identified in court documents as FV1. Glover also admitted that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to capture video of a second victim, identified in court documents as FV2.

According to the plea agreement, FV1 discovered the camera, which was designed to look like a USB phone charger, a few days after Glover had been alone in her home. She was plugging in a Christmas tree on Jan. 2, 2021, when she discovered a brown cord plugged into the wall. She followed the extension cord and found the camera attached with tape to a shelving unit in her room. On the same day, FV1 and her mother took the camera, which had a 32GB micro SD card installed in the device, to the Jefferson City Police Department. An FBI special agent reviewed the video files stored on the SD card, which revealed multiple videos of FV1 completely nude or partially nude in her bedroom. Another recording stored on the SD card showed Glover placing the camera.

A Jefferson City police detective interviewed Glover, who admitted this was the second time he had installed a camera in FV1’s bedroom. Glover admitted that he also had installed a hidden camera when FV1 was a minor.

Investigators examined Glover’s iPhone and found multiple images of FV1 at various stages of undress. The computer forensic examiner also found images of another victim. The images, which were still shots taken from video from a hidden camera, depicted FV2 in various stages of undress in the bathroom. FV2 told investigators the images were recorded at her 17th birthday party, which Glover had attended.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, and the FBI.