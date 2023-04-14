Missouri man pleads guilty to machine gun sales conspiracy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Stoddard County, Missouri on Thursday admitted being involved in a conspiracy to sell devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully-automatic weapons.

Edward Hardin, 41, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to a charge of conspiracy to distribute machine guns. Sidney Brianne Scowden, of Stoddard County, pleaded guilty in February to the conspiracy charge and three counts of transferring a machine gun.

Both admitted that Scowden sent a Snapchat message to a confidential informant for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Aug. 3, 2022 offering to a sell a “lightning link,” or device that converts a semi-automatic AR-style weapon into a fully-automatic weapon. Scowden said she was selling the link on behalf of someone else.

Eight days later, Scowden sold three of the devices for $1,500 to the informant, saying her source bought a link for $10,000 and made copies. Scowden sold three more devices on Sept. 19, 2022, and another on Oct. 19, 2022. Investigators were able to determine that Hardin was Scowden’s source.

Scowden is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9. Hardin is set to be sentenced on July 13.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The transfer charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Both carry a possible fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.

