Laredo Board of Aldermen approve budget

Local News April 13, 2023April 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Laredo Missouri News Graphic
The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved the budget on April 10th.

Total income is estimated to be $151,790, and total estimated expenses are $148,378. That leaves a projected net income of $3,410. The estimates include General, Sewer, Street, Trash, and Water funds.

The board also approved actuals for 2022 and the annual financial statement.

A new computer screen was approved at $150. It was not included with the computer.

Board members Amanda Tobias and Derek Eckert were sworn in.

Smoke testing is planned for June 13th.

