Laredo Board of Aldermen approve budget

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved the budget on April 10th.

Total income is estimated to be $151,790, and total estimated expenses are $148,378. That leaves a projected net income of $3,410. The estimates include General, Sewer, Street, Trash, and Water funds.

The board also approved actuals for 2022 and the annual financial statement.

A new computer screen was approved at $150. It was not included with the computer.

Board members Amanda Tobias and Derek Eckert were sworn in.

Smoke testing is planned for June 13th.

Related