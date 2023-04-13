Laredo Board of Aldermen approve budget

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved the budget on April 10th.
Total income is estimated to be $151,790, and total estimated expenses are $148,378. That leaves a projected net income of $3,410. The estimates include General, Sewer, Street, Trash, and Water funds.
The board also approved actuals for 2022 and the annual financial statement.
A new computer screen was approved at $150. It was not included with the computer.
Board members Amanda Tobias and Derek Eckert were sworn in.
Smoke testing is planned for June 13th.