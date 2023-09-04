Missouri man pleads guilty to fatally shooting a man in attempt to collect a drug debt

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis, Missouri, admitted on Friday to fatally shooting an individual who was attempting to collect a drug debt.

Terrell Donta McDaniel, 41, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of discharge of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

In the plea agreement and in court, McDaniel admitted to agreeing to sell 10 grams of fentanyl to Andre Nash for $500 on Nov. 2, 2022. However, McDaniel did not provide Nash with the full amount of fentanyl he had paid for, prompting Nash to begin searching for McDaniel to collect the debt.

When Nash learned that McDaniel was staying at a vacant house in the 4100 block of Clara Place, he went there and entered the house. McDaniel shot Nash twice in the chest and once in the face, killing him.

McDaniel and several others wrapped Nash’s body in tarps and plastic and placed it in the trunk of a stolen car. They dumped the body in the 5900 block of St. Louis Avenue after dark that day. The body was discovered the next morning.

McDaniel is scheduled to be sentenced on November 29.

The fentanyl conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. The discharge of a firearm charge is punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.

