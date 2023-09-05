Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash southeast of Bethel

Local News September 4, 2023
Fatal ATV crash news graphic
A 50-year-old Bethel resident was killed in a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident, according to a report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Shelby County Road 242, approximately two miles southeast of Bethel, around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2023.

The vehicle involved was a Yamaha Grizzley ATV, which sustained moderate damage and had to be towed by Shelbyville Auto.

Christopher L. White, the driver of the Yamaha Grizzley ATV, was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. The ATV was traveling westbound when it slid off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and ejected White from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at 8:04 a.m. at the scene by paramedic Tim Lacy. His body was then transported to Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.

Master Sergeant Ritter led the initial investigation, assisted by Corporal Porter, personnel from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and Salt River Ambulance.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, the generally, credit is given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.