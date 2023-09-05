Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates fatal ATV crash southeast of Bethel

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 50-year-old Bethel resident was killed in a fatal all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident, according to a report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Shelby County Road 242, approximately two miles southeast of Bethel, around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2023.

The vehicle involved was a Yamaha Grizzley ATV, which sustained moderate damage and had to be towed by Shelbyville Auto.

Christopher L. White, the driver of the Yamaha Grizzley ATV, was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident. The ATV was traveling westbound when it slid off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and ejected White from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at 8:04 a.m. at the scene by paramedic Tim Lacy. His body was then transported to Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina.

Master Sergeant Ritter led the initial investigation, assisted by Corporal Porter, personnel from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and Salt River Ambulance.

