Missouri man pleads guilty to assaulting two deputy U.S. Marshals, selling methamphetamine

A man from Missouri on Monday admitted to assaulting two deputy U.S. marshals in 2021 and selling methamphetamine.

Emilio Justin Sandoval, 34, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of assaulting an officer of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Sandoval’s drug sales in December 2019 and learned that he was storing and selling methamphetamine by the ounce out of his home in the 4400 block of Dewey Avenue in St. Louis. Sandoval sold two ounces of methamphetamine on Oct. 20, 2020, for $1,000, which led to a consensual search of his home and the discovery of five baggies containing a total of 545 grams of methamphetamine as well as three guns and $11,234 in a safe.

After Sandoval was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Aug. 25, 2021, the U.S. Marshals were tasked with arresting him. On Nov. 10, 2021, they found him at his home. While the marshals were watching, Sandoval and his significant other ran to a vehicle and tried to escape, ramming the marshals’ vehicles multiple times and injuring two of the deputy marshals. One suffered serious injuries to his left knee, left elbow, and left hand. The other was struck by the open passenger door, knocked down, and dragged by Sandoval’s vehicle. She suffered serious, permanent, and life-threatening injuries to her head, neck, and spine.

As part of the plea, both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 27 years in federal prison. Sandoval is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated this case.

