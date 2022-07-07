Missouri man arrested by patrol for possession of child porn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announces the arrest of James Darrick Beeler, 50, of Glenwood, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for possession of child pornography.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Beeler’s residence on State Highway H, in Glenwood, Missouri. As a result of their search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Beeler was arrested and transported to the Schuyler County Jail.

The Schuyler County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Beeler with five counts of possession of child pornography. Beeler remains in custody at the Adair County Jail, with a bond of $100,000. The Patrol was assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department.

