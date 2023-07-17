Missouri Department of Revenue releases enhanced version of tax rate map

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Revenue has released a newly enhanced version of the sales and use tax rate lookup map. The Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup is a Google-based map that provides some features that the prior map displayed but offers new features as well. This lookup tool is intended to provide customers with up-to-date tax rates and boundaries for addresses throughout the state of Missouri.

Features include:

Tax rates for January 1, 2023, through current. This also allows the ability for the customer to research a prior tax rate imposed back to January 2023.

Boundaries for cities, counties, districts, and annexations throughout Missouri. After entering an address, click on the empty box next to the interested jurisdiction.

The jurisdiction code for the address you are searching in the lookup tool. Jurisdiction codes are used by businesses when filing a sales or use tax return with the department.

Multiple tax types and special item taxes are displayed. The prior map displayed the sales and use tax rates. Now you can see the tax rates that apply to special item taxes. Sales Tax Use Tax Food Tax Branson Food/Drink (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions) Branson Tourism District Hotel Exemption (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions) Lamar Heights Food (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions) Motor Vehicle Titling Tax – Missouri Dealer Motor Vehicle Titling Tax – Non-Missouri Dealer Adult Use Marijuana Battery Manufacturing Domestic Utilities Text Book

Ability to export the tax rate printout for the searched address.

Links to the Taxability Matrices that outline the taxability of products and services based on Missouri law are available in the Overview section.

Allows customers to send questions to the Department via email.

